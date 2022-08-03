Home Health Nancy Pelosi’s flight to Taiwan crashed Flightradar24
by admin
Il Boeing C-40C who brought Nancy Pelosi to Taipei on August 2 was the most followed in the history of Flightradar24the popular site that allows you to monitor in real time take-offs, routes and landings of aircraft from around the world.

About 700 thousand users, according to Flightradar24 data, followed ‘simultaneously’ the ‘Spar19’ flight carrying the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, landed at Taipei’s Songshan airport.

Because Taiwan is the key to global chip risk

by Dario D’Elia

The great attention to Pelosi’s move, which infuriated Beijing to the point of threatening consequences if US policy touched Taiwan’s soil, it created quite a few problems for Flightradar24.

“Some users may currently have problems accessing the site – wrote Flightradar24 on Twitter -. Our teams are working to restore full functionality as quickly as possible ”.

Before Pelosi’s flight, the most followed aircraft in the history of Flightradar24 had been the one who carried Alexey Navalny, in January 2021, from Berlin to Moscow. Navalny, one of Putin’s fiercest critics, was on his way home five months after the suspected poisoning against him.

See also  Covid: if you have children you run some (small) more risk of getting sick

