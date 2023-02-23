18:25

Juve, Calvo: “Pogba is training. We will file the appeal next week“

The words of Juventus Chief Football Officer Calvo: “Pogba is training, he’s recovering. We hope he’ll be back as soon as possible. The deadline for the appeal is next week so we’ll present it early next week. The penalty confused us, it had its impact. But the team is focused on what needs to be done on the pitch”.

18:15

Nantes, the words of Chirivella

Nantes Chirivella midfielder also spoke before the match on Sky Sport. “Both teams will do everything to pass. It will be a balanced and fought match. We will focus on restarts. We have less pressure than them. They are the favourites, but we have the fans on our side“.

18:10

Juve, Bremer speaks

These are Bremer’s words to the microphones of Sky Sport in the pre-match. “The most important match of the year is today. In the first leg we know we could have scored more than one goal. On that episode if he didn’t put his hand it was a goal. But we don’t have to think about it anymore. They will definitely attack, backed up by their fans who are hot.”

17:35

Outside Vlahovic, Kean owner

What’s new in the owner’s lineup Juventus of which it is not a part Dusan Vlahovic who will start from the bench after the first leg goal. In place of him will play Kean, fresh from the goal against Spezia. For Nantes he remains out Mohamedauthor of the assist for Blas’ equalizer in Turin, will play Delort in attack.

17:30

Nantes-Juve, the official formations

NANTES (5-3-2): Lafont; Centonze, Castelletto, Girotto, Pallois, Simon; Sissoko, Chirivella, Mollet; Blas, Delort. Coach: Antoine Kombouare.

JUVENTUS (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; De Sciglio, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Of Maria; kean. Coach: Maximilian Allegri.

17:20

Juve qualified for the round of 16 of the Europa League if: the possible results with Nantes

With the away goals law no longer in effect, the Juventus it has only one useful result to access the round of 16 of the Europa League. Click here for details

17:15

Juve’s last game in Nantes

Today’s will be the fourth confrontation between Juventus e Nantes. The bianconeri’s last match in the French city ended 3-2 for the yellow-greens in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final, after the victory at the Delle Alpi. lift his second Champions League.

17:10

Nantes-Juve, the kick-off is approaching

Closer and closer to the start of the challenge between Nantes e Juventusvalid for the return of the play-off of Europa League. Kick-off scheduled at 18:45 at Beaujoire stadium in Nantes. It will start again from 1-1 in the first leg in Turin.