NANTES- Among the sixteen teams that have the Europa League in the lead, the Juventus is one of those with the clearest ideas: he can win that cup, because in this second-row tournament there is no stronger player than Di Maria, who took the team by weight and brought it beyond all the traps that The Nantes, in ten for over three quarters of the race, had prepared them. The hat-trick of the world champion (usual left foot strike, penalty from lu…