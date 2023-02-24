9
- Nantes-Juventus 0-3, the report cards: Di Maria to Messi. The Brazil trio works: that Alex Sandro! ALL WEB market
- Di Maria-show in Nantes: a hat-trick sends Juve to the round of 16 The Gazzetta dello Sport
- Di Maria drags Juventus to the round of 16 of the Europa League, Lazio also ahead in the Conference. Here are the top 16 teams fiorentinanews.com
- Nantes, the curve takes the expulsion and the penalty badly: throwing bottles on the pitch the Black and White
- Allegri: “Di Maria is a true champion. But I liked the team with Nantes” The Gazzetta dello Sport
- See full coverage on Google News