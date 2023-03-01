Home Health Naoki Yoshida does not appreciate this term – Multiplayer.it
Among the many interviews supported by Naoki Yoshida these days and which emerged practically all together in the past few hours, there was also a rather interesting episode, which revealed the fact that the director and his team not only do not consider Final Fantasy 16 and “JRPG” but they don’t want to not even use that term.

JRPG is an acronym that stands for “Japanese Role Playing Game”, which is the broader definition that includes role-playing games developed in Japan and which, in principle, has defined itself as a real sub-genre with common characteristics , at least for a certain historical period (central narrative with linear story and often turn-based combat).

Final Fantasy 16 has already shown that it wants to distance itself from traditions, also proposing a very action approach also with regard to the fights, but the rejection of the classification under the JRPG definition is deeper than one might think: as explained by Yoshida and his translator Koji Fox in the interview with the Australian youtuber Skill Up, this term is even considered discriminatory by Japanese developers.

When asked if JRPGs have undergone an evolution similar to that seen in action games, Yoshida explained that the term JRPG emerged almost 20 years ago and, for Japanese developers, appeared immediately discriminatory. The term has in fact been used exclusively by the Western media and public, given that in Japan it has never been heard as its own. “It seemed that it was a definition built to make fun of those who are dedicated to creating these types of games, which still awakens bad feelings,” explained the director of Final Fantasy 16.

“We understand that, recently, the cataloging as JRPG has taken on different connotations and is used in a positive way, but we still remember when it was instead used in a negative sense”. For this reason, not only does Yoshida refuse to identify Final Fantasy 16 as a JRPG, but he really would like that term not even to be used. For the rest, we refer you to our recently tested Final Fantasy 16.

