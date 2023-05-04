Nap? Do it all the time, but never for more than half an hour

Nap yes, but never more than half an hour. There are several studies on the harmful effects of oversleeping after lunch. Now comes another one that claims it increases the risk of being overweight.

Researchers at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital Research Center found that those who took more than 30 minutes to siesta had a higher risk of being overweight and hypertensive. The same situation did not occur in those who slept for up to 30 minutes. One of the main reasons could be the fact that those who take long naps postpone the time of dinner and that of falling asleep at night.

Different names for the same concept

Nap

It is a diminutive of pisolo, which in turn derives from nap, a very common term in Pistoia in Roman times. At the beginning of the 2nd century BC the city was in fact destined to supply the military legions. The baker he was the baker and, in the jargon of the trade, pisolare (from the Latin pisare) meant to grind lightly, thus, metaphorically, to snore lightly.

Pennichella

It comes from the Latin pendicular, which means to be suspended, to lean. The word alludes to the rocking movement of the head when falling asleep in an uncomfortable and momentary position, such as in a chair or armchair.

Siesta

From Latin sixth hour (noon), the time of day when the ancient Latins took a break from work. It was originally created to prevent farmers from working in the fields under the scorching sun of the central hours of the day.

Nap: Sleep strikes after lunch

This feeling of drowsiness after the lunch break is common to many: students, workers, retirees, men and women. And you don’t have to be ashamed of it, because daytime napping makes us more productive. Science word. “Sleep is regulated by an important psychophysiological principle of a homeostatic type, according to which the greater the daytime wakefulness, the greater the propensity to sleep at night and its depth”, he explains Alessandra Devotopsychologist and expert in sleep disorders of theItalian Association of Sleep Medicine. «A nap is a panacea for the mind and the body. It introduces a small relief valve to the increase in physiological pressure towards night rest”.

The nap improves attention and memory

We have all personally tested the benefits of a nap after lunch when you wake up, when you find yourself in a good mood and without stress. «A less obvious advantage of the nap concerns cognitive functions. After a short rest, alertness and attention increase», underlines the expert. This is confirmed by a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

A nap is a cure-all for blood pressure

“During sleep, blood pressure drops. So a healthy person, who sleeps the right hours during the night, with the post-lunch nap obtains a further positive lowering of blood pressure», he comments Gianfranco Paratiprofessor of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Milan Bicocca, director of cardiology at the San Luca hospital – Italian Auxological Institute of Milan and president of the Italian society of arterial hypertension, «but one cannot generalize. The irresistible need for a nap can be a sign of an alteration in the duration and/or quality of night sleep. And the increased risk of cardiovascular problems that there may be when you wake up in the morning, connected to the rise in blood pressure that accompanies sleep, can also recur when you wake up from a nap, with possible negative repercussions especially for those with hypertension.

After lunch it’s ok, not later

In any case, like the game, thea nap is fine until it lasts a short time. “The ideal nap is about half an hour,” Devoto points out. «The longer naps, over 45 minutes, risk generating the so-called sleep inertia, a period in which we carry the ballast of sleep with us and remain confused ». Even the ideal time to take a nap has its own reason. “It is after lunch that the circadian decline in vigilance is intercepted and therefore our physiological propensity to rest,” explains the psychologist. “If you fall asleep instead in the late afternoon it ends up weakening night sleep».

Read also…