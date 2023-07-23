Nap or getting some sleep in the afternoon prevents Alzheimer’s

Nap or sleep a little in the afternoon, pisolino or afternoon nap in Italian, siesta in Spanish, nap in Roman dialect: all synonyms to define a custom that lengthens the life of the brain.

According to a study published by researchers at UCL and the University of the Republic of Uruguay, the afternoon nap benefits brain health by slowing the rate at which the brain shrinks as we age.

The study analyzed the behaviors of people aged between 40 and 69 and was published in the journal Sleep Health.

Dr Victoria Garfield of UCL’s MRC Unit for Lifelong Health & Aging, lead author of the research, said there was a relationship between short 30-minute daytime naps and brain health and that the research was the first to seek to elucidate the causal relationship between habitual daytime napping and cognitive and structural brain outcomes.

In fact, the study found the average brain difference between people who habitually take daytime naps and those who don’t, and found that aging varies between 2.6 and 6.5 years. Furthermore, past research had also shown that those who took a short nap had obtained better results in the cognitive tests performed in the following hours compared to those who did not rest.

The new research then examined 97 DNA fragments believed to determine the likelihood of afternoon naps and found that people genetically predisposed to sleep had larger brain volume. The tests were conducted using data from 378,932 people from the UK Biobank study.

The important research has not yet established whether there is a correlation between napping habits and prevention of diseases such as Alzheimer’s, but the researchers are convinced that general brain health is essential to protect people from the loss of mental faculties, dementia in general, which are responsible for worsening the quality of life of the elderly, progressively reducing daily autonomy.