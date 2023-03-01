Diana Biondi, student of Somma Vesuviana, disappears on Monday 27 February: lost track for three days, the heartfelt appeal of family members on social media

Diana Biondia 26-year-old student from Vesuvian sumin the province of Napoli, has been missing since Monday. On Wednesday evening, however, in the locality Santa Maria a Castello i Carabinieri they found the dead body of a woman. And the most accredited hypothesis, after the first investigations, is that it is that of the young woman who attended Modern Literature at the Federico II University of Naples. According to those who investigate, Biondi died after being thrown into the void.

The father, Edward Biondishowed up at the barracks on the evening of February 27, filing a complaint of disappearance of the daughter who, after leaving home in the morning – apparently to go to class as always – has never returned: since then they have lost track of him. The investigations are coordinated by the Nola Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“We are worried about her. If anyone has seen something, let us know”: numerous i messages of friends and family posted on social, with the dissemination of a photo of the girl to appeal to those who have seen her or who may have information. At the time of her disappearance, the young woman was wearing black jeans and shoes with white stripes, a black shirt, a dark gray hooded jacket up to the knees and a black bag.

The detectives of the weapon they are trying to rebuild the percorsor made by Diana on the day of her disappearance to try to understand if she actually reached it Corso Umberto and thus the seat of its faculty. Also under consideration railway stations of Naples Central and the Circumvesuviana, we also analyze i video surveillance systemsto. The mobile phone is always unreachable, any attempt to contact is useless. The hypothesis that the student could have left is not excluded voluntarily and it is for this reason that the young woman’s life is also being analysed, in search of the reasons for a gesture that today – according to the family – seems inexplicable.

If you need help or know someone who might need it, remember that there is a Telephone friend Italy (0223272327), a listening service active every day from 10 to 24 to contact in case of loneliness, anguish, sadness, discouragement and anger. For help you can also call 112, the single emergency number. Or contact the volunteers of the non-profit Samaritans on 0677208977 (operating every day from 13 to 22).