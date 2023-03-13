Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

Tragedy in Posillipo where, inside a house, they were found lifeless a95-year-old woman and 67-year-old son. For a few days, there had been no news of both and, for this reason, following the notification of some condominiums, a few hours ago, it was forced the door to the apartmentin via Posillipo, with the intervention of the agents of the State Police in synergy with i Fire fighters.

Within the home, the lifeless bodies of the mother and son were found Investigations into the cause of death are underway of the scientific section engaged in the co-locations together with the policemen of the Posillipo police station.

According to the first investigations carried out by the police, they could have died of natural causes. In particular, the hypothesis that at the moment is favored by the Flying Squad of the Neapolitan capital is that to die first, due to a sudden illness, was the 67-year-old son. He was the one who assisted his mother, an invalid and not self-sufficient, in the daily chores. Without the support of her son, the woman could have died of starvation a few days later. Investigations into the case are still ongoing and a more precise picture will only be outlined after the findings of the forensics.

