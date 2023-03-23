Home Health Naples, a car on fire: inside is an officer of the Guardia di Finanza
Naples, a car on fire: inside is an officer of the Guardia di Finanza

The soldier, a 35-year-old local man, was rescued and transported to the Santa Maria delle Grazie hospital in Pozzuoli, without suffering any consequences: the 118 emergency service and the fire brigade, who extinguished the flames, and the carabinieri of the Pozzuoli company, who they carried out the findings of the case and started the investigations to ascertain the dynamics of the fire, which is still unclear

Tuesday 21st March a car caught fire at Bacoliin the province of Napoli: inside the cockpit there was an officer of the Finance Guard, a 35-year-old local man, who managed to leave the car. When the fire broke out, as reported by Fanpage, the car – a Lancia Delta – was in via Bellavista. The soldier was rescued and transported toHospital of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Pozzuoli, with no consequences. On site the 118 e i Fire fighterswho put out the flames, hey carabinieri of the company of Pozzuoli, who carried out the findings of the case and started the investigations to ascertain the dynamics of the fire, still unclear.

The story was also commented on by Severino Nappigroup leader of the Lega to the Regional Council of Campania, according to which it is necessary “to shed full light on the causes of the explosion and fire which in Bacoli destroyed the car of a major of the Finance Police. As reported by the press, the runway of thebombing. We trust in the rapid action of the police to clarify every aspect of the disturbing episode, our utmost closeness and solidarity to the officer who escaped danger “.

