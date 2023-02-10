Home Health Naples, acute dissection of the aorta: minimally invasive surgery on an 81-year-old, first case in Italy
Naples, acute dissection of the aorta: minimally invasive surgery on an 81-year-old, first case in Italy

Naples, acute dissection of the aorta: minimally invasive surgery on an 81-year-old, first case in Italy

“The doctors of Federico II have given us the most beautiful gift we could wish for”. With her voice still broken by emotion, Lia talks about the extraordinary intervention carried out by the team of the Simple Departmental Operative Unit of Large Vessel Surgery, led by professor Gabriel Iannelli, of the Federico II University Hospital of Naples. A minimally invasive heart surgery operation never performed before in Italy, thanks to which his mother Queen Cotugno81 in January, was able to go home.

