Home » Naples, brawl in the parking lot of the Vulcano Buono shopping center. 28 year old dies stabbed for futile reasons
Health

Naples, brawl in the parking lot of the Vulcano Buono shopping center. 28 year old dies stabbed for futile reasons

by admin
Naples, brawl in the parking lot of the Vulcano Buono shopping center. 28 year old dies stabbed for futile reasons

The 28-year-old boy injured after an argument at the Vulcano Buono shopping center in Nola died in hospital. The fight broke out around 5.30pm. The victim later died at 7pm, despite doctors’ attempts to save his life.

Is called Dominic Espositothe 28-year-old killed in the parking lot of the Vulcano Buono shopping center in Nola (Naples).

The quarrel, which broke out for futile reasons, it involved many people, at least ten according to the first testimonies. Then someone pulled out a knife and hit Esposito who collapsed. Rescued by friends and taken to the hospital, Esposito died after a few hours. The wounds had damaged an artery. On the spot the prosecutor of Nola, Anna Musso. The investigations are entrusted to the agents of the local police station.

© breaking latest news

Editorial board

See also  Wholemeal pasta, why bring it to the table: all the benefits to know

You may also like

The Power of Aloe and Rosemary: A Complete...

Obesity surgery now also in Kirchdorf

The Six-Minute Plank Circuit: Spice Up Your Abdominal...

Bad weather, parks in Milan closed until August...

Asexual (38): “I had neither vaginal nor anal,...

the quarrel, the stolen keys and the ambush...

New Vaccine Targeting Inflamed Brain Cells Shows Promise...

Hardy Ground Covers: 8 Fast-Growing Plants

24-year-old young man lost at sea in Lido...

Škoda Auto Germany is supporting the Tour of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy