Naples, brawl in the parking lot of the Vulcano Buono shopping center. 28 year old dies stabbed for futile reasons

The 28-year-old boy injured after an argument at the Vulcano Buono shopping center in Nola died in hospital. The fight broke out around 5.30pm. The victim later died at 7pm, despite doctors’ attempts to save his life.

Is called Dominic Espositothe 28-year-old killed in the parking lot of the Vulcano Buono shopping center in Nola (Naples).

The quarrel, which broke out for futile reasons, it involved many people, at least ten according to the first testimonies. Then someone pulled out a knife and hit Esposito who collapsed. Rescued by friends and taken to the hospital, Esposito died after a few hours. The wounds had damaged an artery. On the spot the prosecutor of Nola, Anna Musso. The investigations are entrusted to the agents of the local police station.

