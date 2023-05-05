Naples champion of Italy – THE SPECIAL – Specials

The time has come, Napoli are champions of Italy for the third time in their history. Friuli, even if almost entirely decked out in blue, is not Maradona, but that’s okay, because finally the real party for the Scudetto can finally begin. Napoli had to go as far as Udine to put the seal on an amazing, extraordinary season, conquering the decisive point against Udinese, and not without difficulty, five days from the end.

THE breaking latest news

Osimhen’s goal at the start of the second half – and who else? – canceled Lovric’s first half and put an end to the spasmodic wait for the start of the celebrations and from the North East to Campania, but also throughout Italy where there is a blue heart. The final whistle opened the curtain on an unforgettable night, which will in any case be the prologue to a program of celebrations which will culminate on 4 June, with the last day of the championship.

ANSA Agency Di Lorenzo, Kim and Lobotka points of reference for the team (ANSA)

After missing the match point last Sunday against Salernitana, which would have given Luciano Spalletti’s team the absolute record of being crowned champion six games early, Napoli also risked having to postpone the appointment with the historic milestone that was built with an exceptional season in terms of quality of play, continuity and competitive fury, which could not fail to leave some aftermath.

ANSA Agency The Neapolitans had not won the title for 33 years (ANSA) See also Napoli-Juve 5-1: Osimhen 2, Kvaratskhelia, Di Maria, Rrahmani and Elmas

To jump the last obstacle, Spalletti fielded the best team possible, also considering the absences of Mario Rui and Politano, with Ndombele starting in midfield in place of Zielinski and Elmas lined up in attack with the champions Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia. In a predictable script, with the Azzurri in constant control of the game and Udinese very covered, Osimehn was immediately among the most active, but at the first opportunity it was the Bianconeri who broke the deadlock, in the 13th minute, with Lovric set free in the area to aim and hit the door to the left Meret. After a moment of disorientation, Napoli threw themselves forward and almost earned themselves a penalty with Kvara for a contrast judged to be regular by Abisso and by the check to the Var.

ANSA Agency From a difficult childhood in Nigeria to star of world football (ANSA)

Under the impetus of the vast majority of the 25,000 fans, not counting the 50,000 at Maradona, frozen by Lovric’s goal, the Azzurri still increased ball possession, but without creating real chances and it was rather Lovric who still put Meret in difficulty with a shot from outside the area. In the second half, Spalletti waited before changing anything, trusting his team and he was right. In the 7th minute, in an action finally worthy of the best Napoli, the two team leaders put together the equalizer: a shot by Kvaratskhelia blocked by Silvestri offered Osimhen the opportunity for his 22nd goal in the league . The Nigerian’s goal dispelled the clouds of doubt and fear, exploding the Dacia Arena, and consequently Maradona, in a continuous roar that lasted minutes, with dozens of smoke bombs lit and hundreds of flags waving.

The match continued, but the news stopped there, leaving room for history, for glory for the leader Spalletti and his team, which joins legends such as the great Turin of 1948, precisely on the day of remembrance of the Superga tragedy in 1949 and Fiorentina 1956, and then at Inter 2007 and Juventus 2019, the only ones so far to win the Scudetto five days from the end. The pitch was invaded immediately, with the players and coach overwhelmed by a cheering crowd. This moment has been waiting for 33 years, also in the name and memory of Diego Armando Maradona.

