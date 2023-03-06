March 06, 202316:48

Naples, closes the gym for difficult kids



After 20 years it was cleared a Naples a historic boxing gym, where the boys trained and rescued them from crime. The eviction was carried out by the municipal police and firefighters in execution of an order from the municipality. The owner Lino Silvestri: “We took the street urchins off the street”. But the administration has made it known that it will try to find a solution.

“Our story – explains Silvestri, a boxing master – began in 2001 when we participated in the tender that assigned us the gym. Since then we have had a rent of 500 euros a month which we have always paid, committing ourselves with our funds to give a training contribution to the boys of the alleys of the center”.

“The fee has increased” The gymnasium was closed because the debt has now risen sharply after it was retroactively restructured. “In Naples Boxe – explains Silvestri – the Municipality set a fee of 500 euros and has now remodulated it starting retroactively from the first day we came here, crazy. This place was in ruins, we put everything in place and today we find ourselves with two million in debt, with a rent now of 10,800 euros a month. That’s why we have the eviction”.

“We are a garrison of legality” “Here we train – explains the boxing master – many kids. Now we also have 30 youngsters – free of charge – who were sent to us by the municipality and we also have another twenty kids at risk who train, compete in championships. We are all days a safeguard of legality with the recognition of the mayors and awards from other entities. But we have found the whole battery of the Municipality, we have our lawyer who is struggling but there is the signature of a manager of the Heritage service who says we must hand over the place to the Municipality. Maybe it’s useful for someone else”.

Gianni Maddaloni in Scampia is also on the list of gyms to be cleared, who helps hundreds of kids but is now expected to pay 385,000 euros in back rent.

Municipality: “Ready for dialogue” However, the Municipality has opened up to dialogue, explaining in a note that “the Campania Tar VII section has rejected the appeal of the association, thus leaving the effectiveness of the 2016 evacuation order intact, but that in recent days the mayor Gaetano Manfredi convened a table to monitor the individual events and verify with all the competent bodies the tools to identify possible conciliation solutions which on the one hand meet the legal obligations for the municipal administration and on the other safeguard the social activities carried out on the individual territories in favor of young people and the vulnerable. The municipal administration declares its willingness to meet the managers of the boxing gym at the Ventaglieri to find possible solutions together”.

