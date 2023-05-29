Naples, De Laurentiis: ‘Spalletti asked me for a sabbatical year, I will respect his choice’ | First page

Guest of the last episode of Fabio Fazio’s show Che Tempo Che Fa, the president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke in the round, from the Scudetto theme to Spalletti’s future: “He told me that a cycle has closed, who went all out and asked me for a gap year. I will respect his choice, despite the contract. Spalletti is a free man, now it’s only right that he continues to do what he loves.”

THE PROJECT – “Last June we sent away many players considered important, but in my opinion they had finished their cycle in Naples. Reporters asked me what I was thinking of doing, I replied that I thought I would win the Scudetto. Everyone looked at me with dismay, even Spalletti: he didn’t know who we had bought. The coaches are divided between those who want to make the market and those who coach, and he was a great coach. We gave him extraordinary material and he made it grow“.

STADIUM – “Dedicating the stadium to Maradona was due. I will make this stadium part of Napoli, the municipality will give it to us for 99 years. If they don’t, I’m going to build it in Caserta. We’ll spend hundreds of millions on it, we’ll build an extraordinary museum and we’ll be able to play with Maradona in there. Rent it for weddings and communions? It has to pulsate seven days a week. In a stadium you need to have a museum, be able to give concerts and marry people. You have to be competitive by keeping accounts in order. The secret is doing business, not taking; if you are an entrepreneur you invest, and then collect”.

CHANGE – “I don’t want to revolutionize football, I would like to recover the very young who are stupid with mobile phones and platforms where they play alone. They no longer have the conscience and patience to follow football, the result is a lack of passion. I would like to talk to the Minister of Education to teach schools to become coaches by analyzing matches. This is how young people can be recovered“.