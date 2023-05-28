Naples, De Laurentiis: “Spalletti is a free man, he told me the cycle is over”

Aurelio de Laurentiis formalize the farewell of Luciano Spalletti al Napoli: “He’s a free man. When someone comes to you and tells you that deep down he did his best and he is completed a cycle of life, what do you do? Do you object? She said she would rather have one gap yearI prefer to stop. He gave me, me I thank him and I wish him the best: he’s a great person and a great coach. Now it is right that he continues to do what he loves, I will respect his choice of him despite the contract “the words to ‘Che tempo che fa’.









DE LAURENTIIS AND THE BEHIND THE SCUDETTO The Napoli president also spoke about how the season that led to the Scudetto was born, starting with the heavy sales of the various Insigne, Mertens and Koulibaly: “In my opinion, many players had finished their cycle here and at the press conference I they asked what I thought of doing: I replied that

I thought I could win the championship, which left everyone dismayed, including Spalletti because he still didn’t know who we had bought. The coaches are divided between those who want to make the market and those who coach, we gave them

an extraordinary raw material that he has grown”.

DE LAURENTIIS: “NAPLES STADIUM OR I’M GOING TO CASERTA” De Laurentiis again, this time on the stadium issue: “It was due to name him after Maradona, now I want to make him a Napoli player, the municipality will give him to us for 99 years and if he doesn’t do so,

I’m going to build in Caserta. I want a system that pulses seven days a week: you must have a museum, be able to do concerts and

marry people“.