Naples, De Laurentiis-Spalletti meeting: first summit to plan the future

NAPOLI

 Il tecnico ha lasciato Castel Volturno in macchina con la maschera di Osimhen. E ai giornalisti: "Vi depisteremo!"


First duo summit after the conquest of the scudetto between Aurelio De Laurentiis and Luciano Spalletti: the future of the team and of the coach himself is on the table, whose contract could be renewed after the Napoli boss had already exercised his one-year renewal option. The atmosphere is so relaxing that, on his way to the meeting, Spalletti left Castel Volturno aboard his Fiat Panda wearing an Osimhen-style mask and joking with journalists: “We will throw you off”.

Spalletti arrived at the hotel where De Laurentiis is staying around 8.30pm. CEO Chiavelli is also present at the dinner to lay the foundations for next season. Programs, strategies and the market are on the table. A confrontation strongly desired by the coach with the patron who understood that wasting time would only fuel unpleasant voices.

The patron, to the fans present outside the place where he dined, declared: “Be calm. Win the Champions League? I would always win it, every year. But I’m not going on the field.”


SPALLETTI IN THE OSIMHEN VERSION

