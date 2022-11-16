The victim’s message – The victim wrote a message to the Campania regional councilor of Europa Verde, Francesco Emilio Borrelli, who disclosed it. It was, according to the nurse, “an unpleasant episode, an act of violence that interrupted the Santobono emergency room service for more than 2 hours, endangering my health and above all that of the little patients who they were unable to receive proper assistance in those moments. I, a pediatric emergency room nurse, had to leave my job during the night shift. I was prevented from doing my job, I was hidden by my colleagues in a closet, locked up to defend myself. I’ve been the target of people I don’t even want to classify.”

Moments of tension and fear, threats that continued despite the intervention of the police and vigilantes, during which she had the strength, she explains, “to reassure a mother who arrived at the hospital with a baby who was breathing badly. I was explaining to her that her daughter she would have been the next child to be examined due to difficulty breathing. Hearing rants against me, she was afraid that those people would be angry with her for having acquired precedence”.

“I was subjected to threats and violence for more than 2 hours (an oxygen tank and a fire extinguisher were almost thrown at me) for having administered, by asking the parent present, Nurofen to a 12-year-old boy with chest pain, pain evaluated 2 times according to the protocols in use But the mother who was not present at the evaluation did not agree on the administration of the drug since the patient was according to her asthmatic but I had no way of making her understand that the two things would never be been related. I’m tired of doing my job like this, I no longer want to fight violence and lack of respect for us health workers. I don’t know if there will ever be a solution…”, adds the nurse.

“I thank my colleagues who did everything to protect me and the policemen who tried to break up the fight. We put our hearts into it … to no avail”, is the conclusion.

The reactions – Order of nursing professions and Order of Doctors define what happened intolerable. Reports of small patients frightened by the screams during those excited moments have arrived at the association “No One Touches Hippocrates”. “By now – commented Borrelli – the situation is out of control and it can no longer be tolerated that certain subjects bring terror and violence to hospitals among those present and preventing medical personnel from carrying out their duties. Military garrisons are needed in emergency rooms and severe penalties for the violent”.