The presentation of the candidacy of the City of Naples as European Capital of Sport 2026 was held today at Palazzo San Giacomo. An acknowledgment that the European Capitals of Sport Association assigns annually to cities that develop significant actions in the dissemination of sporting culture, in the belief that can contribute to improving the quality of life, integration and social growth.

The Mayor of Sport and Health Vito Cozzoli, the President of Credito Sportivo Antonella Baldino, the Regional President of CONI Sergio Roncelli and the President of ACES Italy Vincenzo Lupattelli took part in the speeches with the Mayor Gaetano Manfredi and the Councilor for Sport Emanuela Ferrante. In connection with the President of the Italian Paralympic Committee Luca Pancalli and the National President of CONI Giovanni Malagò.

“Naples is ready to be the European capital of sport – said President Cozzoli – sport in Naples can grow by leveraging the facilities, the school, the association network to bring young people to sporting practice. Sport e Salute supports Naples and Campania through its investments in schools and social projects. Naples’ candidacy for European Capital of Sport 2026 has a strategic significance and underlines the importance of sporting practice as a safeguard for health, education, innovation and a driving force for the economy and tourism.”

The city boasts a deep tradition of sport, with many champions in many different disciplines.

Many large-scale sporting events are expected in the coming years, as well as important cultural events related to sport. During the meeting, the logo that will accompany all the city’s events until 2026 was unveiled and the program of initiatives in support of Naples’ candidacy was illustrated: a calendar of events that will be a further attraction for the public of tourists and enthusiasts . Moments of entertainment will alternate with sporting events of healthy competition with performances by national and international champions. The calendar will be updated in the following months.

“Sport is fundamental in the life of a community – underlined the mayor Gaetano Manfredi – because it represents an important response to the growth and socialization needs of children and their families. We must therefore commit ourselves to the maximum, in synergy with the Government and the Region , to invest in the enhancement of our facilities and guarantee young people from all districts the opportunity to play sport.The choice of Naples as the European Capital of Sport – concluded Manfredi – would be a prestigious recognition that would help give new impetus to the city with repercussions positive also from an economic point of view and in this sense we will also enhance the entire sporting tourism chain”.