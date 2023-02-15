A vigil within the home in the heart of the ancient center of Naples. This is how, last night, in a small dining room, the family members of the 52-year-old Neapolitan and her partner gathered, stabbed last night by the woman’s son, who died a few hours after the attack. There quarrel broke out at home with the 29-year-old, it was not the first of the violence suffered by the couple but, as the woman told “The morning”, «there had never been such a brutal confrontation with Mario – the son – who seemed paranoid and completely out of his mind». “I’ve never seen so many violence in him but the deepest wounds, now, are the ones I carry in my soul» said the woman who, last night, kept repeating «as much as she attacked me, she didn’t deserve to die, my son needed to be treated and helped».

The 52-year-old who bears the marks of the assault suffered on the left side of the chest and on the left arm explained how silly son’s provocation turned into the most violent assault ever suffered “because of drugs”. “My son used to narcotics and several times we had tried to help him but, due to drugs he became violent and, in the past, I had happened to report him and then withdraw the complaint” said through tears the woman who, last night, had placed a image of Padre Pio, to whom she is devoted.

“When my son saw Father Pio, he started yelling at me that I was a demon and beating me to the point of seeming completely altered and out of his mind» continued the young man’s mother who, at the beginning of the quarrel, around 10.00 pm, was alone in the house with the 29-year-old . “At one point, while I was trying to defend myself and calm my son, my partner who had gone shopping came back and tried to help me,” added the 52-year-old, recalling that “however, the situation was getting worse because Mario had taken of the scissors in the kitchen starting to hurt us».

The couple recounted the assault with scissorswas interrupted by two punches from the woman’s companion who managed to momentarily calm Mario down, while the man ran to the nearby police station to ask for help. “I was bleeding and I knocked on the police door without realizing that Mario was behind me and that, once the door of the police station was opened, he sneaked in continuing to hurt me and hitting an officer,” said the 52-year-old’s companion. remembers hearing “a gunshot”. «After the policeman was injured, Mario was hit in the leg and they put a noose around the wound, calling for help» continued the man adding that «the first ambulance rescued Mario, the second his mother and finally he was brought to Old Pilgrims».

For Mario’s family who had a sister and for the young man’s mother, “we need to clarify how and in what way the 29-year-old died”. «We were told that he had a heart attack but we want transparency on what happened, because he had been injured in the leg and he did not suffer from any particular pathologies» concluded the woman who underlined: «I learned that my son died, from a phone call from my partner, I have had no other communications and I hope to have clarifications through the autopsy as soon as possible».

