The leaden sky even in the morning does not mean anything good even today. The weather alert gripping Campania continues to worry, but at Napoli they are ready to turn the page and at the Castel Volturno sports centre, the team immediately returned to training to quickly close the bitter interlude of the Italian Cup and refocus on the championship that next Saturday plans the derby against Salernitana of the revived Davide Nicola.

KVARA IS HERE

—

In the meantime, however, good news is leaking out: in the morning Khvicha Kvaratskhelia trained in the gym. So the Georgian’s flu state was not violent enough to keep him in bed. This means that he hasn’t lost his training pace and his presence is possible for Saturday. A good sign. Because we need to resume the winning path in the championship by quickly closing the bitter Italian Cup. And KK77’s imagination was one of the driving factors. In the next three training sessions, Spalletti will have a clearer picture of which men to start from in the championship in order to achieve a prestigious goal: to finish the first round on 50 points. In the almost century-old history of the club this has never happened. And it would be a significant first time considering that those who finished at that figure or above the first round (Juventus several times and Inter) have always won the Scudetto in the end. And that tricolor in Naples has been waiting for him for thirty-three years. And this time they believe it, it can’t be a Cremonese, with all due respect, to change a city’s mind and mood.