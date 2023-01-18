Home Health Naples, Kvara trained in the gym, confidence in Salernitana is growing
Health

Naples, Kvara trained in the gym, confidence in Salernitana is growing

by admin
Naples, Kvara trained in the gym, confidence in Salernitana is growing

Spalletti’s team aims to close the elimination in the Coppa Italia and get back on track in the league: finishing the first leg with 50 points would be a historic record

The leaden sky even in the morning does not mean anything good even today. The weather alert gripping Campania continues to worry, but at Napoli they are ready to turn the page and at the Castel Volturno sports centre, the team immediately returned to training to quickly close the bitter interlude of the Italian Cup and refocus on the championship that next Saturday plans the derby against Salernitana of the revived Davide Nicola.

KVARA IS HERE

In the meantime, however, good news is leaking out: in the morning Khvicha Kvaratskhelia trained in the gym. So the Georgian’s flu state was not violent enough to keep him in bed. This means that he hasn’t lost his training pace and his presence is possible for Saturday. A good sign. Because we need to resume the winning path in the championship by quickly closing the bitter Italian Cup. And KK77’s imagination was one of the driving factors. In the next three training sessions, Spalletti will have a clearer picture of which men to start from in the championship in order to achieve a prestigious goal: to finish the first round on 50 points. In the almost century-old history of the club this has never happened. And it would be a significant first time considering that those who finished at that figure or above the first round (Juventus several times and Inter) have always won the Scudetto in the end. And that tricolor in Naples has been waiting for him for thirty-three years. And this time they believe it, it can’t be a Cremonese, with all due respect, to change a city’s mind and mood.

See also  Milan, personalized training in the gym for Ibrahimovic and Romagnoli

January 18, 2023 (change January 18, 2023 | 16:38)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Bergamo, father donates lung to sick son

Covid, Italian research confirms: the vaccine does not...

Is microbiome transmission a risk factor for disease?

A multipurpose gym in the old swimming pool...

«No increase in heart attacks, strokes and myocarditis»

Covid, how are the doses counted for those...

Naples, recovery in view of Salernitana: gym for...

In Bergamo the first living lung transplant in...

Foligno, at the university campus a gym that...

Covid vaccines have not increased the risk of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy