Naples, Kvaratskhelia affected: only work in the gym. Customized for Cajuste

Walter Mazzarri’s Napoli Prepares for Champions League Match Against Braga

Napoli is gearing up for the upcoming Champions League match against Braga as they returned to the field for training. The team, led by manager Walter Mazzarri, started with warm-up exercises before moving on to bulls and tactical work.

The training session also saw the group being divided into two parts, with Mazzarri’s players engaging in aerobic work and a series of practice matches. However, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia was notably absent from the session, only participating in one gym session due to an injury. Meanwhile, Mario Rui received personalized training on the pitch, and Cajuste worked on personalized exercises in the gym.

With the Champions League match against Braga on the horizon, Napoli is leaving no stone unturned in their preparation. The team will be looking to secure a victory and continue their strong performance in the tournament.

As fans eagerly await the upcoming match, all eyes will be on Napoli as they aim to showcase their strength and skill on the field. Stay tuned for more updates as the team continues their training and prepares to face off against Braga in the Champions League.

