Afternoon of work at the Teofilo Patini stadium in Castel di Sangro for Napoli. The group of Mr. Spalletti, as reported by the official website of the club, after a first phase of activation in the gym, carried out aerobic work with and without the ball, technical exercises and a match on a small pitch.

Mathias Olivera did the whole session as a group. Ounas did custom in the gym. Zedadka did some of the team work and some personalized work on the pitch.