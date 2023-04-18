Naples-Milan where to see it on TV and in streaming

NAPOLI – At the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, the Napoli by Lucian Spalletti receives the Milanin the match valid for the second leg of the quarterfinals of Champions League. Kick-off at 21. The challenge will be directed by the Polish referee Marciniak.

Match: Naples-Milan

Match time: 21.00

TV channel: Canale 5, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport (251)

Pay TV Streaming: Sky Go, Mediaset Infinity, Now

Napoli-Milan Live: the news

Naples-Milan they face each other in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. In the first leg at San Siro, he won the Milan (1-0) with goal by Bennacer. Al Napoli you need two goals difference for the passage of the round, two results out of three instead for the Milan. Il Napoli has already lost twice against the Milan in April: 4-0 in Serie A against Maradona and 1-0 at San Siro in the first leg of this match. The last team to beat the Neapolitans three times in one season was Lazio in 1994-95. Always for the statistics, Napoli have not lost in 12 home games (W9, D3) in the Champions Leaguenamely since the 4-2 defeat against Man City in November 2017. The Neapolitans have won four home games this season, scoring at least three goals in each of them. Milan, on the other hand, have not conceded a goal in their last five Champions League matches: this is the longest run for one team, since Manchester City in 2020-21 (seven in a row). The Rossoneri boast only one longer streak in the competition: seven clean sheets in the 2004-05 season, before reaching the final.

Napoli-Milan, probable formations

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Takes; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Ndombele, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratshelia. Trainer: Spalletti

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Brahim Diaz, Bennacer, Leao; Giroud. Trainer: Pegs

REFEREE: Marciniak (Polonia).

ASSISTANTS: Sokolnicki-Listkiewicz (Polonia).

IV MAN: Nyberg (Sweden).

WAS: Kwiatkowski (Polonia).

AVAR: Frankowski (Polonia).

