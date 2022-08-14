Morning session at the SSC Napoli Konami Training Center. The Azzurri are preparing their league debut at the Bentegodi in Verona for the first day of Serie A scheduled for tomorrow at 18.30. After a phase of activation and bull, the group carried out a full-field tactical exercise and a reduced-pitch match. At the end of the session, practice on set pieces. Ambrosino did custom in the gym. Custom work for Fabian. The official website of the Napoli.