Home Health Naples, morning session in view of Verona: Fabian Ruiz aside, only gym for Ambrosino
Health

Naples, morning session in view of Verona: Fabian Ruiz aside, only gym for Ambrosino

by admin
Naples, morning session in view of Verona: Fabian Ruiz aside, only gym for Ambrosino

Morning session at the SSC Napoli Konami Training Center. The Azzurri are preparing their league debut at the Bentegodi in Verona for the first day of Serie A scheduled for tomorrow at 18.30. After a phase of activation and bull, the group carried out a full-field tactical exercise and a reduced-pitch match. At the end of the session, practice on set pieces. Ambrosino did custom in the gym. Custom work for Fabian. The official website of the Napoli.

See also  Macchianera publishes a report by the American secret services without omission: a blog breaks through the journalistic sources

You may also like

Thinking too tired and toxic substances accumulate in...

ULSS9 Liar on Pharmacies, Medical Guard, Tampons and...

We use the summer to learn how to...

Nobody knows, but mulberries are good for those...

Eating disorders, such as intercepting the first signs...

Sunburn: here’s how to behave

The pill that mimics sport and could make...

Lidar sensors, the eyes of self-driving cars so...

Pierced researcher goes viral on Tik Tok with...

Ceres has “unexpected geological activity” scientists find the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy