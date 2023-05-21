Naples, Nagelsmann is the sensational name for the bench

Here we need a brain, perhaps even an aesthete, a man who embodies a philosophy clearly developed over nineteen years: a coach, of course, who however escapes normality, who carries around, in his own identity, the traces of that genius which he expressed Luciano Spalletti; or the cultural authority that he stole from Carlo Ancelotti; or that swagger and elegance of Maurizio Sarri’s dribble; or the depth and boundless appeal of Rafa Benitez. Here poetry will be needed, not prose, the high concept of a football that Aurelio De Laurentiis will always want “international”possibly winning, certainly beautiful, as Napoli has been in the last two years, as it has often been, one might say, by nature of identity.

Naples, from Ventura to Spalletti: all the coaches of De Laurentiis

The surprise name of De Laurentiis

Of Lawrence he has a strategy: listen to himself. He did it systematically, talking to each other after a series of appointments that were actually castings, set up from the day he wanted to personally decide on the set designer for these films, with an often surprising ending. Rafa Benitez estate 2013arrived immediately, was the solution that Riccardo Bigon proposed to him, and however he had to «screen off» any other candidates, he spoke with Pellegrinitelephoned to Klopp who still didn’t want to leave Dortmund. Is in the 2015with the farewell of the señor of the bench, the process was the same: MihajlovicThen MontellaThen Emery to focus, at the end of the consultations, on Maurizio Sarri. Aurelio De Laurentiis trusts Aurelio De Laurentiis, he talks, he wants to analyze the men with whom he then confronts: the day he understood, going to Sarri’s house, that he would no longer be with him tomorrow, he bet on Ancelotti, the his (even current) torment, because it cost him to exonerate. But when he decided that the Gattuso chapter was fatally closed, he started again: invitation to dinner (repeated) with Allegrithe almost definitive phone call with Conceptionthen the tack up Spalletti. Now, they say, that he would have seen Nagelsmannfresh from his exemption with Bayern Munich, enfant-terrible on the bench, a leap into great football but also into the void.

Naples, the certainty represented by Conte

A Scudetto required 33 years of pursuit, 19 of which for De Laurentiis, and now he wants certainties: those that provides the experience of Antonio Conte And reassuring and about the economic aspect, it will be talked about. But Conte is a prestigious figure, he brings his experience to Juventus, Inter and Chelsea and as for the three-man defense it is one of the acquaintances he has. De Laurentiis would have liked it De Zerbi, who prefers to stay in the Premier League, and has always liked it Gian Piero Gasperini, who he had practically registered in 2011: then the situations changed but the consideration remained, indeed Atalanta strengthened it. Otherwise, have you ever seen that Conceição never reappears, disappearing overnight in the summer of 2011, linked to Jorge Mendes, with whom relations have always been cordial, indeed more so. The bench is a sacred place and Adl will have thought about it yesterday too by withdrawing the title of Knight of the Grand Cross of Merit of the Sacred Military Constantinian Order of Saint George from the Nunziatella of Naples.







