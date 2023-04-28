Naples, new therapies and pathways for Cardarelli: it will become a “pain-free hospital”

Il Cardarelli has activated structured courses for the first time pain therapy within the wards, implementing the organizational process which, following the ministerial guidelines, will lead it to be a pain-free hospital on a par with other large Italian hospitals. This is a new organizational procedure intended for all hospital departments which allows for the sharing of specific analgesia practices and procedures, making use of the expertise of the Hospital Emergency Department Resuscitation.

Parallel to this path, the hospital has activated a pain therapy clinic which, already in this first phase of activity, guarantees over 200 visits per month. The structure can count on two anesthesiologists in charge of the service, dedicated nursing staff and twenty doctors from the Resuscitation Department of the Emergency Department. The pain treatment clinic will follow both patients suffering from chronic pain discharged from hospital and those who access from outside by booking the CUP on prescription from the family doctor.

Dice Antonio d’Amore, General Director of AORN Cardarelli «We considered it essential to start an organizational process that allows uniform treatment of pain within the various departments to guarantee all patients the same standards of care. The integration of this activity with the setting up of a clinic dedicated to the treatment of pain will allow us to guarantee therapeutic continuity for our patients and ensure new opportunities for assistance to those who come from outside».

Currently, the Cardarelli Pain Therapy team, in addition to using specific pharmacological protocols, uses micro-invasive treatments for chronic pain such as percutaneous and transdermal electrical stimulation. He says Maria Giovanna De Cristofaro, Director of the UOC Resuscitation DEA: «The pain-free hospital path allows us to standardize the analgesic treatment, homologating the therapies and procedures. First of all, we have expanded the section of the computerized medical record dedicated to pain, integrating it with all the measurement scales and with the clinical information necessary for the antalgic treatment, regardless of the specific pathology. Obviously the pain in Cardarelli is already treated in all departments especially in cancer patients, traumatized, and in those who are in the post-operative phase. What we are doing now is paying maximum attention to detecting the first painful symptoms, classifying them in their characteristics, giving them the right therapy – be it pharmacological or minimally invasive – and we hope, sharing it with all the specialist colleagues involved, to arrive quickly to a specific company diagnostic-therapeutic protocol».

Read the full article

on Il Mattino