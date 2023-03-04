Violence at the Vanvitelli Polyclinic. The doctor sustained several head injuries. This is yet another assault on healthcare personnel

Attacked and hit by punches to the headlaunched – according to the reconstructions – using a iron knuckles: that’s what happened Sunday 4th March to a gynecologist who worked at the Polyclinic of the Second University of Naples. The doctors’ associations have recalled that this is yet another case of violence against a doctor and are once again asking for government interventions to increase safety in the facilities.

The authors of theaggression are the family members of a newborn: to unleash their ferocity it would have been there Respiratory crisis received by the baby while breastfeeding the mother. The child, taken ill, would have been immediately hospitalized in intensive care, but this did not appease the anger of the family, who – apparently without a valid reason – identified in the gynecologist the main culprit in the affair and started hitting him with several punches to the face and head, until it falls to the ground. The doctor was then rushed to the Old Pilgrimsthe injuries sustained required several stitches.

“Another attack on a colleague, a real ambush this time at the Vanvitelli Polyclinic of Naples. Faced with yet another violence, all we have to do is declare a state of emergency for health care,” he commented Pierino Di Silverionational secretary Anaao Assomed, the National Association of Hospital Aids and Assistants. “The condition of our hospitals – complaint By Silverius – an urgent and concrete intervention to break the chain of violence is now unlivable and cannot be postponed, otherwise no one will want to cure. Evidently the forces of order are not enough, but one is needed law immediate that restores safety to places of care and role ai senior executives doctors and health care. If we keep waiting there will be no more cures, there will be no more doctors, there will no longer be a health system and we will no longer be able to stop colleagues who will leave, but we will protect them in all the appropriate places. This is why we are evaluating legal actions to report a lack of safety in the treatments”. And again: “Aggressions are often an unjustifiable reaction to eternal waits due to staff shortages. The exhausted staff then force to minimize communication with the patient, which could instead help to limit misunderstandings. If you leave hospitals in decay, patients fight back and fight back against us. And this is intolerable.” “We ask – he concludes By Silverius – an urgent meeting with the Ministers concerned, but we will not be satisfied with vague declarations of intent. Either we change immediately or we stop”.

Me too’Hands Off Hippocrates Association, on his facebook page, denounces the repeated attacks on health workers, reiterating that in this case the child was already in pre- and perinatal suffering, and although he was immediately provided with the care he needed, this did not prevent the relatives from attacking a doctor guilty exclusively of carrying out his profession, to which these risks are also connected. Another story that sadly updates the bulletin of violence against doctors and health workersthe umpteenth unfortunately registered in the same territory – the Neapolitan one – since the beginning of 2023. For theAssociation “there is but one word for these people: wild beasts!”