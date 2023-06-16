NAPLES, OFFICIAL: RUDI GARCIA IS THE NEW COACH, details and first words | First page

Rudi Garcia is officially the new coach of Napoli. After a long casting, the president Aurelio Of Lawrence chose Luciano’s successor Spalletti: will be the French coach ex Rome, that has beat the competition from Paulo Sousa and Galtier

– The 59-year-old was Cristiano Ronaldo’s manager at Al Nassr last season, now inherits the Italian Champions. The official announcement of Aurelio De Laurentiis on social media and then by Napoli: “I have the pleasure of announcing that, after having known and known him during the last 10 days, Mr. Rudi Garcia will be the new coach of Napoli. A sincere welcome to him and a big good luck!”. As learned from Calciomercato.comDe Laurentiis is expected to retain his own athletic trainer, with four others brought in by Garcia: goalkeeping coach Guido Nanni, who was with him in Rome and Arabia, is off the staff. THE DETAILS – The ex Roma signed a 2-year contract plus one option, con the salary which will be 3 million net per year plus an additional bonus related to results.

THE PRIME SPEECH – These are Garcia’s first words: “What a pleasure to marry the Napoli project. What a pleasure to return to Italy. I am motivated and ambitious now as never before to continue to bring the colors of the Italian champions to the top”.

