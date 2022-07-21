Leo Ostigard is Napoli’s third purchase on the 2022/23 summer market. After the arrivals of Kvaratskhelia and Olivera, the now former Brighton player will also be made official. 5 million plus 4 of bonuses, these are the figures to bring the defender to the foot of Vesuvius.

The first part of the medical examinations was carried out yesterday morning at Villa Stuart, before leaving for Dimaro. Ostigard then joined his new teammates in the afternoon. He stayed at the Rosatti hotel, where Napoli is staying and this afternoon he arrived at the Carciato field, where the team trains while he undergoes athletic tests completing the second part of the medical examinations before the official announcement.