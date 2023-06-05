Home » Naples-Sampdoria, a bad episode ruins the Maradona party
Naples-Sampdoria, a bad episode ruins the Maradona party

A bad episode would have happened outside Diego Armando Maradona on the occasion of the match between Napoli and Maradona.

Francesco Manno4 JUN 2023 21:17

On the occasion of Naples-Sampdoria the atmosphere at Diego Armando Maradona was incredible. The Napoli fans supported Luciano Spalletti’s team from the first to the last minute. The Azzurri prevailed with a score of 2-0, concluding an extraordinary, fantastic season in the best possible way. At least in part, what was good happened in the afternoon was ruined by a bad episode that took place outside the stadium where there are thousands of Napoli fans to celebrate the Scudetto.

According to reports from the sports editorial staff of Channel 21, there was a moment of panic due to a necklace being stolen from a boy. The police immediately intervened on the spot and proceeded to restore order. The journalist Titti Improta commented on this episode during the broadcast Campania Sport: “I’m sorry for what happened also because the atmosphere, up to that moment, was truly exceptional”.

