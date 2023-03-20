They evicted them from the historic headquarters a Montesantoin the heart of Napoliwhere many kids, even entrusted by social services, do boxing avoiding ending up in the clutches of the clans. This morning they moved the ring to Piazza Municipio, in front of Palazzo San Giacomo, the seat of the Municipality, giving life to simulated fights to protest against the absence of interventions. “After 14 days we are still stuck on the promises of the administration. The mayor made a sailor’s promise. If they host us in the Municipality, we explain to them on paper how many mistakes they have made, and there are many. We will not give up, we are here until they hear us”, explains boxing master Lino Silvestri.