Home Health Naples, “scugnizzi” gymnasium evicted: ring set up in front of the town hall. The protest: “So far only sailor promises from the mayor”
Health

Naples, “scugnizzi” gymnasium evicted: ring set up in front of the town hall. The protest: “So far only sailor promises from the mayor”

by admin
Naples, “scugnizzi” gymnasium evicted: ring set up in front of the town hall. The protest: “So far only sailor promises from the mayor”

They evicted them from the historic headquarters a Montesantoin the heart of Napoliwhere many kids, even entrusted by social services, do boxing avoiding ending up in the clutches of the clans. This morning they moved the ring to Piazza Municipio, in front of Palazzo San Giacomo, the seat of the Municipality, giving life to simulated fights to protest against the absence of interventions. “After 14 days we are still stuck on the promises of the administration. The mayor made a sailor’s promise. If they host us in the Municipality, we explain to them on paper how many mistakes they have made, and there are many. We will not give up, we are here until they hear us”, explains boxing master Lino Silvestri.

See also  We Save The World Of The Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series In Today's GR Live - Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

You may also like

Rare case of early dentition in a newborn...

Farewell to Sofia Sacchitelli, a 23-year-old suffering from...

Losing weight on the treadmill, how to burn...

GF Vip, live March 20: third finalist and...

Uil tour in Ligurian healthcare, hospitals and staff...

World Happiness Day: Why we should stop chasing...

Savona, thief throws himself from the viaduct to...

Hematological diseases, the new therapeutic strategies to counter...

Tips for the first cut and fertilization after...

Treatment approaches for breast cancer: a review.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy