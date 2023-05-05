Naples, shots during the party for the Scudetto: one dead and four injured

One person died during the Scudetto celebrations in Naples. It is a young man of 26 years. He was hospitalized in the Cardarelli hospital. During the night, ASL Napoli 1 had announced that two people were injured by gunshots in the Piazza Garibaldi area and three others by the explosion of firecrackers. The first two had been transported to the Ospedale del Mare and to Cardarelli, while the other three – all injured in the hands – had been hospitalized in Vecchio Pellegrini. During the night the city was enveloped in mist and smoke, but also by fireworks and trumpets. The celebrations for the scudetto went on throughout the night and from every corner of the city it was possible to hear music, noise, crowds, applause and bangs.

The party

The sky, especially shortly after the final whistle of the Udinese-Naples match, lit up as day. Crowded Piazza del Plebiscito, Piazza Municipio, the Spanish Quarters, the Sanità, via Toledo, the narrow streets of Chiaia, the seafront, the Vomero. In Fuorigrotta, on the other hand, near the Maradona stadium, the crowd is slowly flowing among banners, scarves and flags. Meanwhile, we are moving towards a new ordinance banning the circulation of cars on a maxi island from Fuorigrotta to the Ferrovia, also in view of next Sunday’s match Napoli-Fiorentina, the first in the home of the new Italian champions, scheduled at Maradona at 6pm The Naples council, which will discuss it tomorrow, is oriented in this direction. On June 4, then, there will be the official party with guests and proclamation not only in the Fuorigrotta sports facility but also in Piazza del Plebiscito.

A Udine

There were also scuffles at the Dacia Arena. The final balance, says the prefect of Udine Massimo Marchesiello, was eight injured: “From what we have recorded, these are not injuries from clashes or scuffles, but trauma from falls caused by the crowd”. The director of Sores Fvg, Amato De Monte, confirmed the balance explaining that in total the emergency service took care of 15 people before, during and after the match: there are no serious cases except for some fractures caused by falls from height in the moment when the fans were making contact and there was a crush.

