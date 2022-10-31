After the success on Sassuolo, the Napoli resumed training at the SSCN Konami Training Center this morning. The Azzurri – reports the official website of the club – are preparing the match against Liverpool scheduled for Tuesday at Anfield for the sixth day of the Champions League (9 pm). The team was divided into two groups: those who played from the beginning against Sassuolo have carried out unloading work. The other men in the squad were engaged in activation in the gym and strength circuit on the pitch. Below is tactical work and a match on a small pitch.

Sirigu performed the entire session as a group. For Rrahmani therapies and gym.