Naples, Spalletti is waiting for De Laurentiis to talk about the future

At the stroke of midnight, while in Naples it seems like New Year’s Eve and the team celebrates the Scudetto in the locker room of the Dacia Arena, Luciano Spalletti “shoots” him in the press room. The great protagonist of the tricolor ride paused to thank everyone. Also from above: Maradona and his brother Marcello. But when asked about the future, he replies curtly: “I tell the president that he must tell me and he must not tell you journalists that I am staying”. Shortly before Aurelio De Laurentiis in front of a Maradona dripping with happiness had ruled: “Spalletti stays and we aim for the Champions League”. It’s not that it fills Spalletti with enthusiasm, who is used to working hard on projects. “Serious workers don’t have time to celebrate. I remain projected on this which remains a great undertaking”. Then he returns to comment on the phrases of his employer who, taking advantage of a unilateral option, extended his contract until June 2024 at the current salary figures: 2.8 million net.

The answer

—

“The president always says he wants the best and this way he always falls straight. It seems that because he said it last May about the Scudetto, I didn’t believe it. But he needs work to achieve certain goals, not proclamations. Now he talks about winning the Champions League… that’s easy. Ask the players what I told them the first time we were all together in the dressing room this season. We had finished third, second doesn’t count and we had to win. I really believed it. But a lot of work is needed, not talk”. Now we await a meeting between the two, very strong characters. Spalletti wants to understand what the plans are. Also because there are billionaire clubs that have been aiming for the Champions League for years without succeeding. Europe must be a great stimulus, Spalletti wants it not to become a trap. His is a beautiful relationship with Naples that he wants to cultivate. We will see between the president and the coach who will make the next move.