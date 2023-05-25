Naples, the “extended” and the injured family: there was a children’s party in the ice cream shop. The 10-year-old girl was operated on: «Splinter in the bone»

It was around 11.30 pm last Tuesday when all hell broke loose in Sant’Anastasia, in the province of Naples, near the Altamura bar in Piazza Cattaneo. A hail of bullets fired from a pistol and an automatic weapon reached the outside of the venue. Exactly where a family made up of father, mother, 10-year-old daughter and 6-year-old brother was eating an ice cream sitting at a table. The first three were injured, more seriously the little girl who was hit by a fragment of a bullet to the head, between the cheekbone and the temple. Fortunately the baby is unharmed. In the viewfinder it is not clear if there was anyone in particular. But on Thursday evening a disturbing detail emerged from the investigations: in the bar, at that moment, a party was in progress with about ten 12-year-old children: only by chance, therefore, that the balance of this dramatic episode was not even more serious.

The violence of the stretch Investigators speak in no uncertain terms of a stretch, or a show of force made with weapons. There were two criminals who, with their faces covered and riding two scooters, opened fire exploding at least 10 bullets. The weapons were aimed upwards but the bullets, hitting walls and other objects, fragmented, scattering lead splinters over a wider area. After the raid, the two armed commandos fled. Emergency services started immediately. Ambulances and carabinieri arrived at the scene. The little girl was transferred to the Santobono Children’s Hospital. When she arrived at the health center, the child’s conditions appeared very serious and surgery was necessary to extract “the fragment of the nose cone that was blocked by the skull bone,” explain the investigators. The work of the doctors managed to avert the danger of life for the little girl who is still in intensive care. The conditions of father Mario (43 years old, hit in the hand) and mother Anna (35 years old, injured in the abdomen and hospitalized in Cardarelli) are less serious. See also Covid, reinfections are increasing. Here's who's at risk the least

Video surveillance The carabinieri have reconstructed the story in detail, also helped by the numerous surveillance cameras installed in the area. The dynamics of what happened in Sant’Anastasia has been clearly immortalized in the videos. Some witnesses told of an argument that would have broken out shortly before between at least two groups of boys. We are talking about very young people, some even minors. Two of them would therefore have moved away after the confrontation. Within a few minutes, two centaurs riding two scooters showed up on the spot. They were armed, one carrying a pistol, the other a long weapon, probably an Israeli-made submachine gun, both 9-gauge. Their faces were covered, but their slender bodies made them look very much like the boys who had previously been involved in the discussion. From the images they look really young, even from how they hold weapons. They fired not at eye level, but to show their strength. An action of fire from the “camorra mode”, but which does not seem generated by conflicts between clans, but only by a dispute. The fact is that, in addition to the seriousness of the episode, it was also the ease in finding those weapons that made the investigators of the Naples DDA move.

Quick investigations Everything happened very quickly and the investigations were also quick. Within a few hours and after sifting through the surveillance images, the carabinieri managed to close the circle around some boys, taking them to the barracks where they were heard by the deputy prosecutor Antonella Serio. Among these, the two alleged perpetrators of the shooting were also identified and arrestedboth accused of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm. The 19-year-old Emanuele Civita, who had been identified shortly after the raid, ended up in custody. The carabinieri had then carried out some house searches during the night, but the young man was not at home. Yesterday afternoon he spontaneously surrendered to the police. Late yesterday evening, the same provision was made for the accomplice, a 17-year-old GG from Somma Vesuviana, whose father was killed in a Camorra ambush. Emanuele Civita, on the other hand – the carabinieri report – is the son of Fabio, hit in 2014 by a precautionary measure as he was considered affiliated with the Camorra clan of Avino, operating in the territory of Somma Vesuviana. Around the family of Pollena Trocchia, whose father is a security guard, two communities have come together. The mayor of Sant’Anastasia spoke to the microphones of Tgr Campania about the videos that were acquired by the forces of order: “Ours was a quiet town, we must note that the quiet is probably over”. Mario’s brother, little Assunta’s uncle, reiterated the absolute extraneousness to the facts of his loved ones: «Mario had taken the children to eat an ice cream, everything seemed calm, then suddenly he shot them. For now, we prefer to wait for the medical conditions to improve and stabilize before saying anything else.” The next few hours will be essential to unravel the child’s prognosis. It was a coincidence that a tragedy did not take place. At the same time, not far away, a few steps from the bar, there were in fact dozens of children celebrating a birthday. There are numerous messages of closeness and support from the family that everyone speaks well of on social networks. See also What toys are doing in space

The unharmed child Meanwhile, the 6-year-old boy has been entrusted to the care of an uncle waiting to be able to hug his little sister, mum and dad again. Those who were there had the sensation of witnessing a war scenario. A little girl with a bloodied face, screams, the sound of gunfire, the people present who fled seeking refuge, some threw themselves to the ground to dodge the shots. A few seconds, moments of terror that risked making innocent victims. Because if in some areas you risk your life just to go out to buy an ice cream, you have to seriously ask yourself.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

