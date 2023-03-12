NAPOLI – There are fewer and fewer points that separate Napoli from winning their third championship. Indeed, in the Maradona match against Atalanta, the Azzurri found their way back to victory and prevailed (2-0) thanks to goals from Kvaratskhelia and Rrahmani in the second half. Spectacular above all the prowess of the Georgian attacker, who once again was the driver of his team with Osimhen. Gasperini’s Goddess is too cautious, to whom she is not…