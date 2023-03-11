Home Health Napoli-Atalanta, official formations: Spalletti postpones the turnover. Excluding Lookman, there’s Zapata
Health

Napoli-Atalanta, official formations: Spalletti postpones the turnover. Excluding Lookman, there’s Zapata

by admin

Luciano Spalletti does not make a turnover before the Champions League and in the match against Atalanta he makes only one substitution (forced) compared to the match against Lazio: Politano replaces the injured Lozano. For the rest of the field the usual ones go, with Olivera on the left because Mario Rui is still disqualified and all the ‘owners’, including the three midfielders Anguissa, Lobotka and Zielinski.

On the other hand, Gian Piero Gasperini surprises by leaving Lookman on the bench and launching the Zapata-Hojlund duo up front, with Pasalic returning to the starting lineup behind them. Ruggeri checks out on the left, out Zappacosta. Ederson-de Roon in the midfield. Below are the official formations for Napoli-Atalanta, a match valid for the twenty-sixth day of Serie A.

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.
Trainer: Luciano Spalletti

ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Female; Toloi, Djimsiti, Scalvini; Maehle, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Pasalic; Hojlund, Shoe.
Trainer: Gian Piero Gasperini

See also  two years later the paradox blocks hospitals

You may also like

Covid. Aifa suspends the antiviral molnupiravir: “No safety...

The Board of the ISS in Busaferro, “your...

“Lucky girl syndrome”, the risks of the new...

Silicon Valley Bank, the sale of managers’ shares...

The “Silly Walk” looks stupid – but burns...

Covid. In the last week 23,988 new cases...

The anti-diabetic drug that is no longer available...

Fertility treatment: Family form decides on support

Nurses, 125,000 unreported cases of violence a year...

What measures can you take to avoid damage

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy