Napoli-Atalanta result 2-0, goals from Kvaratskhelia and Rrahmani- breaking latest news

Napoli-Atalanta result 2-0, goals from Kvaratskhelia and Rrahmani- breaking latest news

Il Napoli forget the defeat against the Lazio and immediately gets up. He does so by beating Atalanta 2-0. A tough game, which was unlocked in the 60th minute with a beautiful play by Kvaratskhelia: ball lost by Ederson in the middle of the field and blue counterattack, Osimhen supports for the Georgian, who feints the shot twice by sending the entire Nerazzurri defense to the ground before beating Musso with a right foot under the crossbar. The doubling comes in the 77th minute with Rahman which, on a corner by Diamonddetaches higher than all, even of Zapataand bag the head. Spalletti is therefore back at +18 on second-placed Inter, even if he has to deal with some bad news: a few seconds before the 2-0 Kim remains on the ground, touching his right calf and then having to leave the field. Not the best considering that the second leg of the second round of the Champions League will be played on Wednesday l’unity.

