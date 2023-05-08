Home » Napoli-Fiorentina 1-0: the Azzurri also win on the day of the Scudetto celebration, Osimhen decides on a penalty
Napoli-Fiorentina 1-0: the Azzurri also win on the day of the Scudetto celebration, Osimhen decides on a penalty

Napoli-Fiorentina 1-0: the Azzurri also win on the day of the Scudetto celebration, Osimhen decides on a penalty

NAPOLI – Minus one. Napoli also beat Fiorentina (1-0) at the Maradona stadium and now in Serie A Inter are the only team not to have raised the white flag this season in front of Luciano Spalletti’s team. The Fuorigrotta celebration for the conquest of the Scudetto was made even sweeter by Victor Osimhen’s 27th goal of the season, which decided the match from the penalty spot in the second half. But it was above all the 50,000 in the stands that made…

