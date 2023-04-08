Il Napoli get back to work immediately after Lecce’s success on matchday 29 of Serie A to prepare for the match on Wednesday 12 April against Milan (21.00), first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. Great attention to the conditions of the forwards, after the injury sustained at Via del Mare from Giovanni Simeone: il Cholito he has undergone therapies and will undergo instrumental tests in the next few daystherefore difficult to see him at San Siro. Gym instead for Victor Osimhenwho grits his teeth to try recovery.

IT POSTPONED – After the success in Lecce, Napoli resumed training this morning at the SSC Napoli Konami Training Center. The Azzurri are preparing for Wednesday’s match against Milan at the San Siro for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals (9pm). Those who took to the field yesterday did unloading work in the gym. The other men in the squad, after an initial phase of activation and aerobic power, played on a reduced pitch. Osimhen did individual work in the gymnasium. Simeone he has undergone therapies and will undergo instrumental tests in the next few days. The team will rest tomorrow.