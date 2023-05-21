Napoli-Inter: the official formations | Live Serie A

Kick-off at 18. The Neapolitans have little to ask of an already dominated championship, but they want to take the scalp of the Champions League finalist; for Inzaghi, on the other hand, it is the “match point” for qualifying for the next edition of the most prestigious European competition
Spalletti’s words
Spalletti spoke to Dazn: “We will see how Kvara and Osimhen are doing during the match. Today we will line up the team that has played more often: during the week we have all trained very well and there will be a festive atmosphere. We are ready to absorb the affection of the our people. I’m proud to have coached a prestigious team like Inter who did a great championship and are in the final with merit in the Champions League. We played a good tournament and now we want to end on a high note.”
Inzaghi: “My confirmation? I’m always calm”
Simone Inzaghi spoke to Dazn: “We will have to play an important match against an important opponent. The standings require us to do well because we need points. The four forwards always alternate? Everyone is giving us a big hand and we are in the fifteenth game in fifty days. I need the entire squad and we have made such a journey thanks to everyone’s contribution. My confirmation that Zhang has announced for next season? I have always been calm because I know which club I work for. When we lost We’ve always tried to find a solution for a few points and a few games. We’ve had an extraordinary run in the cups, while in the league we’re still missing a few points to qualify for the next Champions League.”
Correa: “Napoli are very strong”
The Argentine Correa, owner together with Lukaku, spoke to Dazn: “After so many years, reaching the Champions League final was important, we gave it our all, but now we need to think about the championship: in Naples we want to win the three points. We know that if we won today we would take a big step forward with a view to fourth place, but it’s difficult because they are Italian champions and it will be very tough” . He added to Inter TV: “It’s very important for us to continue like this. The last period was wonderful with all the points scored. We have to continue like this to be able to play the two finals in peace.”
Rrahmani: “Let’s help Osimhen”
Defender Rrahmani spoke to Dazn: “After Monza we said that we have to improve and take matches seriously: we want to score more points and help Osimhen win the title of top scorer”
Napoli’s points record
Spalletti wants to conquer the record for points in the history of Napoli (91) which belongs to Maurizio Sarri. Inter are the only team that the Azzurri have not beaten in Serie A this season.
Inter also enters
A handful of seconds after Napoli, Inter are also on the pitch, welcomed by the boos of the stadium. In the tunnel, hugs between former teammates Juan Jesus and Brozovic.
Napoli in the field for the warm-up
Napoli enters the field for the warm-up. The Maradona support is already being felt.
Spalletti “Here are the finalists…”
Upon Napoli’s arrival in the Maradona locker room, Spalletti turned his gaze towards the large room that houses the Nerazzurri and said: “Here are the finalists, here they are…”.
News on the bench at Inter
Thanks to the call-ups to the Under 20 World Cup of Carboni, Fontanarosa, Zanotti and Esposito, which add to the unavailability of Skriniar and Mkhitaryan, Inzaghi has brought Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (2004) and Aleksandar Stankovic (2005) to the bench. The latter was already among the squad for Tuesday’s Euroderby.
Onana is the father
Fever in the night, but cleared up this morning. André Onana will be on the field regularly against Napoli, even if his slight flu condition had caused Samir Handanovic’s prices to rise. The ballot was resolved only in the last few hours given the improvement of the Cameroonian goalkeeper who was unable to train fully on the eve of the match. For Handa, however, the starting gloves on Wednesday in the Italian Cup final against Fiorentina in which the Slovenian could raise his fifth trophy in the Nerazzurri shirt.
Statistics and background
Inter have won six of their last nine league games against Napoli, having only achieved one win in the previous 11. However, Napoli have lost only one of their last 16 home games against Inter in Serie A – 3-1 on 6 January 2020 (brace from Romelu Lukaku and goal from Lautaro Martinez); however, the Neapolitans’ two most recent home games against the Nerazzurri in the competition ended 1-1 and they have never drawn consecutive home games against this opponent.
The referee
Napoli-Inter will be directed by referee Livio Marinelli of the Tivoli section, assistants Bindoni and Colarossi with Marcenaro fourth official. In the Var room there will be Nasca, assisted by Chiffi.
Where to see it
Napoli-Inter will be broadcast live exclusively by Dazn, with commentary by Pierluigi Pardo and technical commentary by Marco Parolo. The match will also be visible in streaming on the website and on the app Dazn as well as on the platform Sky On the canal Zona Dazn. Text report on www.news.
Naples, the official formation
(4-3-3): Seas; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen, Elmas. Allenatore: Spalletti.
Inter, the official formation
(3-5-2): Onana; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Sticks; Bellanova, Barella, Asllani, Gagliardini, Gosens; Lukaku, Correa. Coach: Inzaghi.
Even on the third to last day of a championship that seems to have almost run out of motivation for both contenders, Napoli-Inter continues to have such a charm and history as to promise a show for Diego Armando Maradona. Therefore, space for the starters for Luciano Spalletti and partial turnover for Simone Inzaghi who must also look at the final of the Italian Cup against Fiorentina, scheduled for next Wednesday.
Gazzetta dello Sport
May 21, 2023 (change May 21, 2023 | 5:56 pm)
