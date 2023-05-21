Napoli-Inter: the official formations | Live Serie A

Correa: “Napoli are very strong”

—

The Argentine Correa, owner together with Lukaku, spoke to Dazn: “After so many years, reaching the Champions League final was important, we gave it our all, but now we need to think about the championship: in Naples we want to win the three points. We know that if we won today we would take a big step forward with a view to fourth place, but it’s difficult because they are Italian champions and it will be very tough” . He added to Inter TV: “It’s very important for us to continue like this. The last period was wonderful with all the points scored. We have to continue like this to be able to play the two finals in peace.”