Napoli is the champion of Italy – The film of the third championship, from the summer controversies to the undisputed domination

Il Napoli And champion of Italy. The Scudetto was now discounted for a long time, now it is officially sewn on the blue shirts. The draw against Udinese also makes mathematics say that the team of Luciano Spalletti And unreachable for everyone else. The seal on a championship dominatedwith the blues alone at the top from nona day continuously: only there Juve Of Conte In the 2014/2015 he had done better, leading the standings from the seventh leg. Above all, the away victories, with 43 points out of 47 won so far, have sanctioned sidereal distances compared to the others. And therefore Napoli are champions: without bombastic signings, indeed, with excellent transfers, with a coach who had only won championships in Russia, cutting the wage bill and betting on a fun and exciting game. Yes, it’s a good message for football what it comes from Napoli.

THE MARKET

A Scudetto that arrives in the season in which he probably places it he expected it less. If today the mood of Naples is naturally all place, in summer the climate was of a completely different type. The previous championship ended with the abandonment (yet another) of the tricolor dream in two incredible defeats: with the Fiorentina at home and at Empoli, with the team leading 2-0 in the 80th minute and then come back by three goals. The market then had seen all the players go away one after the other darlings of the public: Insigne, Mertens, Fabian Ruiz, Koulibaly…replaced by Kvaratskhelia, and Kim object of meme, by players from medium-low ranking teams such as Ostigaard e Simeoneplus the principal investment, Raspadori. And in a precise moment, the signing of Dybala with the Romathe square that the Argentine dreamed of was inflamed, contesting the market low profile of society. Even Spalletti in the statements since retirement about the upcoming championship he had spoken of Champions League placement hard to repeat. Perhaps the most complicated summer of the De Laurentiis era.

AWAY PAWS

But it is known that in the end, rekindling enthusiasm in a highly flammable square is not a daring undertaking, especially if the first two games close with two wins, nine goals scored and two conceded and above all show that Kvaratskhelia it’s a absolute phenomenon and that Kim may not make Koulibaly regret. Of course, then the double draw against Fiorentina and Lecce foreshadows a Napoli with the usual vice of the “braccino”: the one that had punctually interrupted their dreams in the previous championships. The significant moment, however, then arrives: the Azzurri show that they have no intention of falling into the usual psychodramas of the past and put down a series of 11 consecutive victories. Among these are the transfers of Romaboth against Lazio and against the giallorossi, of Milan against the Milan e you Bergamo: these are the four games in which Napoli place themselves in front of everyone and say with the now mature arrogance and without hysteria of Osimhen that she was the strongest and that her adversaries, however stuttering, would never take her back.

RECORD NUMBERS

At that moment Napoli is one war machine: in the series of 11 victories he scored 27 goals and scored only 9, also settling his opponents in the Champions League with 4 goals per Liverpool6 all’Ajax and so on. A glimmer seems to reopen the recovery after the World Cup, with the Inter victory, the Azzurri’s first defeat which according to many highlights the imminent and usual collapse of Spalletti’s team. But the victory in Genoa comes immediately, against Sampdoria, and above all rout at the Juventusreturning from 7 consecutive victories, at Maradona: 5 a 1 in a race without history, which effectively closes the championship again. In fact, the defeat against Inter was followed by others 8 consecutive victories that make a vacuum behind: the opponents find themselves at least 15 points away and with the days that pass it seems clear that the Scudetto issue, net of the 4-0 beating against Milan by Maradona, is practically closed.