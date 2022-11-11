Home Health Napoli, Kvaratskhelia out also against Udinese. Today for him only therapies and gym
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia will not even take part in the last race of 2022 of Napoli. The Georgian striker on the eve of the match against Udinese has in fact only carried out therapy and work in the gym. This is the complete report: “After a first phase of activation and bull, the group carried out tactical exercises, set pieces and a match on a reduced pitch. Rrahmani did work in the gym and personalized on the pitch. Sirigu therapies and gym. Kvaratskhelia performed therapies and work out in the gym “.

