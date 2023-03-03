The biancocelesti surprise Napoli and conquer the momentary 2nd place after the 1-0 at Maradona. The surprise choice of Sarri, Vecino, immediately closes the lead but Di Lorenzo saves. The Azzurri try with Zielinski, but it is Vecino himself who scores the three-point goal with a fireball from distance. The crossbar denies Osimhen the equal, a woodwork in the final also for Milinkovic-Savic. The leaders stop at 8 victories in a row (first home knockout in Serie A), Lazio win again in Naples after 8 years

CLASSIFICATION