Napoli liquidates Sampdoria and closes the championship with 90 points, now the Scudetto party explodes in the city – The videos

A goal from the starting center forward and man-symbol, Victor Osimhen, and one from the “luxury reserve” Giovanni Simeone were enough for Napoli to close the 2022/23 dream championship on a high note. 2-0 to Sampdoria, already condemned to relegation to Serie B for a long time, and speech closed. The season ends for Luciano Spalletti’s team with a haul of 90 points. And now the party – the definitive one – for the historic third championship can really start. Even with the match still in progress, both Piazza Trieste e Trento and Via Toledo, in the center of Naples, were very crowded. Thousands and thousands of people have already come down from their homes to celebrate the title and pay homage to the Italian champions. Under Vesuvius it will be a long night of celebration. Anyone who wants to reach Piazza Trieste in Trento must take via Santa Brigida and then via Verdi. The streets that lead to Largo Maradona are crowded, which has become a place of secular worship for thousands of fans.


With the penalty goal for Napoli against Sampdoria, Victor Osimhen ended the season with 26 goals in the league, becoming top scorer in Serie A, ahead of Inter’s Lautaro Martinez with 21. The Nigerian striker this year, Champions League including, he scored 31 in total. The last Serie A top scorer with a Napoli shirt was Gonzalo Higuain who scored 36 goals in the 2015/16 season. The Napoli championship is also celebrated in the province where 17 giant screens have been set up and in many small towns. Lots of joy with a touch of melancholy. For the missed tour of the city with the open bus that the Neapolitan fans would have wanted so much. And why is Luciano Spalletti, this season’s hero, leaving.

