Ciak, action: the first round of Napoli-Milan is broadcast, the championship match that will be the starter for the double crossing in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. And if this is no longer a challenge that is worth the Scudetto like last year – Napoli is now only waiting for the comfort of arithmetic –, for the Rossoneri it is still a crucial commitment in the race for fourth place. Without considering that from tonight’s match both coaches will draw fundamental indications and reflections to better prepare the face-to-face in the cup. Milan have not won in the league since 26 February (Atalanta) and in their last three outings – Fiorentina, Salernitana, Udinese – they have collected only one point. Napoli have won 10 of their last 11 matches, scoring 27 goals and conceding only 3. Kick-off at the Maradona stadium at 20.45