Napoli party at Maradona, trio at Inter: Spalletti beats Inzaghi

Il Napoli beats l’Inter 3-1 at the Maradona stadium in 36th round of Serie A. After a goalless first half and characterized by the expulsion of Gagliardinieverything happens in the second half: Anguissa unlocks, Lukaku equalizes, Di Lorenzo brings the Azzurri back forward with a beautiful goal and then Gaetano sign the definitive 3-1 at the end. It is success number 27 for Napoli who rise to 86 in the standings while Inter stops: after 8 straight victories between the championship and the cups the team of Inzaghi, Italian Cup and Champions League finalist, goes knocked out and remains at 66 points. A setback therefore for the Nerazzurri, who are in full swing for the first four places in the league Serie A standings.

Napoli-Inter: curiosities and statistics

Goalless first half, Gagliardini sent off

Perky first half at Maradona, with Napoli managing ball possession and Inter trying to react on the counterattack. At the start of the match immediately a great chance not exploited by Anguissa, who came close to scoring even after fifteen minutes of play. It also tries Osimhenwho looks for the goal in a bicycle kick on the development of a corner kick but doesn’t worry Drunk. In the 41st minute the turning point of the game, the nerazzurri remained in ten for the expulsion of Gagliardini who, already booked in the 19th minute, gets his second yellow card for a foul on Anguissa and leaves his team outnumbered. The first half ends with a good opportunity for Luke and ends without goals.

Everything happens in the second half, Napoli wins 3-1

At the beginning of the second half, Napoli is immediately dangerous with of Lorenzo on a surprise corner kick. Spalletti’s team makes the match, with the Nerazzurri instead struggling to build offensive actions and only show up after the restart. In the 67th minute the goal that unlocks the match arrives: it is to score Anguissavery good at mocking Drunk from the center of the area and to carry forward the landlords. Immediately after the advantage, Spalletti decides to replace Osimhen ed Elmas con Simeone e Raspadori and the Nigerian striker does not hide his anger at the change. The two technicians continue to make substitutions (Juan Jesus, Dimarco, Lautaro and Dumfries also enter), the field offers new emotions in a few minutes: Raspadori misses the double, Dumfries goes close to equalizing and the referee disallows a goal against Napoli, scored by Simeonefor an offensive foul by Zielinski. With one man down, Inter saved themselves and then even equalized in the 82nd minute with a goal from Luke on a cross by Dimarco. It’s 1-1, but the draw lasts very little. In fact, Napoli didn’t give up and threw themselves forward in search of a new lead, which they obtained in the 85th minute with a wonderful goal from of Lorenzowho finds the crossbar with his left foot from outside the area, blows up the Maradona stadium and gives the victory to the Azzurri of Spalletti. In the last minute of the match, the final 3-1 signed by Gaetano on the counterattack on an assist from Simeone.