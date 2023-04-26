Home » Napoli-Salernitana postponement, president of Lega Casini: ‘If there are reasons of public order we will adapt’ | First page
Health

Napoli-Salernitana postponement, president of Lega Casini: ‘If there are reasons of public order we will adapt’ | First page

by admin
Napoli-Salernitana postponement, president of Lega Casini: ‘If there are reasons of public order we will adapt’ | First page

The President of Lega Serie A Lorenzo Casini, who arrived at the Arechi stadium in Salerno for the Primavera TIM Cup Final, replied to reporters regarding the possible postponement of the Napoli-Salernitana match to next day: “We are in contact with the National Observatory on Sporting Events of the Ministry of the Interior, if there are reasons of public order to move the match, the League will adapt”.

THE REQUEST – Gaetano Simeone, councilor of the Municipality of Naples and president of the Infrastructure, Public Works and Mobility commission, had asked to postpone the Naples-Salernitana match, scheduled for Saturday at 3 pm, to April 30 at 12.30, in conjunction with Inter-Lazio to “protect the ‘public order and security’ and prevent ‘any unfortunate incidents’.

PROBLEMS – If Naples-Salernitana were postponed, the location of Udinese-Naples, currently scheduled for Tuesday 2 May at 20.45, would also have to be changed. In short, the calendar of the 33rd day, made official on Friday, should also be revised. With problems for Udinese who have already started selling tickets for Tuesday 2. Then there are the TV rights to be preserved and the schedule of matches has been planned taking into account the needs of Dazn and Sky

See also  Canon EOS R3, the mirrorless camera that marks the end of DSLRs

You may also like

Anyone who does not protect themselves now not...

How the new Sprint F1 works

Meloni’s reference to Togliatti is welcome, among so...

husband and wife found dead at home

Eye pads against wrinkles, dark circles and bags...

Tragedy in Bitonto, 4 boys died in a...

CGTN: Why is China committed to helping countries...

“Our love turned into friendship”

Long covid: we understood what it is not

asked for almost 100 thousand euros in compensation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy