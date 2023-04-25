Home » Napoli-Salernitana postponement, president of Lega Casini: ‘If there are reasons of public order we will adapt’ | First page
The President of Lega Serie A Lorenzo Casini, who arrived at the Arechi stadium in Salerno for the Primavera TIM Cup Final, replied to reporters regarding the possible postponement of the Napoli-Salernitana match to next day: “We are in contact with the National Observatory on Sporting Events of the Ministry of the Interior, if there are reasons of public order to move the match, the League will adapt”.

THE REQUEST – Gaetano Simeone, councilor of the Municipality of Naples and president of the Infrastructure, Public Works and Mobility commission, had asked to postpone the Naples-Salernitana match, scheduled for Saturday at 3 pm, to April 30 at 12.30, in conjunction with Inter-Lazio to “protect the ‘public order and security’ and prevent ‘any unfortunate incidents’.

PROBLEMS – If Naples-Salernitana were postponed, the location of Udinese-Naples, currently scheduled for Tuesday 2 May at 20.45, would also have to be changed. In short, the calendar of the 33rd day, made official on Friday, should also be revised. With problems for Udinese who have already started selling tickets for Tuesday 2. Then there are the TV rights to be preserved and the schedule of matches has been planned taking into account the needs of Dazn and Sky

